JUST as it appeared that the Bathurst Giants were going to come away with a one-point win in Saturday's thrilling AFL Central West senior women's grand final Dubbo Demons' Molly Mayall had other ideas.
The Demons forward put away her second goal of the day with less than two minutes left on the clock to put an end to the hosts' hopes of a fourth straight premiership, instead taking her side to its second ever crown.
Her goal pushed the Demons out to a 5-7-37 to 5-2-32 victory - a fitting conclusion to a game between two teams who have had nothing separating them throughout the 2023 season.
It was a stunning way to end a game at George Park 1 that was full of ups and downs, the biggest of which in the latter category came through a serious injury.
The game underwent an hour-long delay just as three quarter time approached due to a fractured leg suffered by Dubbo's Brooke Garland.
Giants returned from the pause in play down 30 to 24 but Elise Gullifer's third goal of the match pushed the Bathurst women out to a 32-31 advantage with full-time in sight.
That's when Mayall found herself in the right place at the right time.
"I didn't know what to do in the moment, to be honest. I thought 'If I miss this then that's definitely it for us'. I knew we'd probably have no other chance," she said.
"That felt so amazing. To play alongside this group of girls, it's like playing alongside sisters.
"I could never have seen myself kicking the winning goal. It's just magical.
"We've worked so hard for this. We went hard and tried to play this like it was any other game."
Giants coach Steve Mann said it's another entry in a long list of tense contests with the Demons.
"I said at the start of the game it was bound to come down to the last quarter. They just got a bit of a roll on there towards the end of the last quarter," he said.
"The stress levels on the bench are never much fun in these games, and that's the way all of our contests have gone this year. Whoever got the run out with the footy towards the end has usually taken it out.
"Obviously it's tough for both teams to come back after the break in play but everyone handled themselves really well."
Giants managed to find the opening goal of the game against the run of play.
Despite the Demons dominating the opening stanza of play in terms of field position it was Chelsea Lane who struck first for the hosts.
Demons continued to rack up behinds as Gulifer's snap kick helped push the Giants out to a 12-4 lead at quarter-time.
After a couple more behinds the Demons finally picked up their first goal through Kristen Coady to get things level at 12 each.
Just as the Demons looked to be building up some promising possessions Giants once again caught them off guard when Jamilla Worland put away a set shot in front of goal.
Demons responded swiftly through a Mikaela Cullen goal but Gullifer's second goal of the day put Giants back ahead 4-0-24 to 2-6-18 at half-time.
The third quarter saw the Demons' half back line rarely letting the ball get past them, which turned up the pressure on the Giants' midfield as the period went on.
Mayall and Keeghan Tucker capitalised on the momentum by each scoring a goal to put their side back in front.
Garland's injury saw both teams head back to the dressing rooms before they returned to the field hoping to keep themselves warmed up and prepared to go once play could resume.
The sides traded behinds when play restarted before Gullifer's third goal led to yet another lead change.
Following a period of tense and scrappy play through the centre of the park the Demons eventually got the ball inside the Giants' 50m and that's when Mayall produced the winning moment.
It's the Demons' first title since their maiden premiership in the 2019 season.
DUBBO DEMONS 5-7-37 (Molly Mayall 2, Kristen Coady, Mikaela Cullen, Keeghan Tucker) defeated BATHURST GIANTS 5-2-32 (Elise Gullifer 3, Chelsea Lane, Jarmilla Worland)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.