THERE were plenty of happy faces in the grandstand and in the stables when the Bathurst Harness Racing Club hosted its final race meeting for the month of August.
The club holds race meetings on most Wednesday nights throughout the year and all participants are looking to cross the line in first place.
The venue is family friendly, with owners and supporters all in for a fun time when they attend.
Wednesday night, August 30, had nine races on the card, and local trainers won five of them.
Trainers Amanda Turnbull, Bernie Hewitt, Steve Turnbull and Nathan Hurst were all successful on the night.
Local drivers Isobel Ross, Doug Hewitt, Travis Bullock and Nathan Hurst took the reins on the winners.
A Western Advocate representative attended the meeting and captured some of the smiling faces.
