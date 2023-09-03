THOUSANDS of people took the first step towards travelling Australia, attending the Bathurst Caravans, Camping and Leisure Expo.
With the cost of an overseas holiday quite high, event organiser Jeff Leech said more people are now interested in travelling their own country - and doing so in style.
"We'll probably get over 12,000 people for the weekend, which is fabulous," Mr Leech said.
"We've found a lot of families are here that want to tour Australia with their kids, because of the cost of the overseas airfares."
The expo ran from Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3, and it was the third time the annual event has been held.
Mr Leech said last year wasn't as big because stock was very limited due to COVID, but this year the expo has returned bigger and better than ever expected.
With a huge range on display to suit all needs.
"This year everyone's got stock and the range we've got here this time is great," Mr Leech said.
"From a little small caravan for two people to tow behind a small car, to these great huge things and motorhomes.
"The crowd has been terrific, a real good mix of people."
In addition to the 200-odd caravans, camper trailers and motorhomes on display, the show featured a range of other things as well.
From food and coffee vans, to market stalls, and even an educational snake show from John's Reptile Awareness Displays, the expo had it all.
"The snake thing went well. It's not a show, it's more raising awareness," Mr Leech said.
"They bring all the snakes out and show you what to do if you get bitten. People go and watch with their kids, it's excellent."
Mr Leech thanked the showground and Bathurst Regional Council for the support the expo received.
He said big shows like this are not only great for the people hosting and attending, but the whole town.
"A lot of the accommodation this weekend has sold out and the restaurants and pubs did well, it's good," he said.
"We're quite happy with it and we'll be back again next year around the same date."
