MANNING Aquatic Centre Bathurst has closed for the day following a medical episode at the premises on Sunday morning.
NSW Ambulance was called to the aquatic centre at around 8.30am on Sunday, September 3, after reports someone was suffering from a medical episode.
Paramedics attended the scene where they treated a man believed to be in his 50s, before taking him to Bathurst Health Service by road ambulance.
Police officers also attended the scene.
Subsequently, the aquatic centre has closed its doors for the day, taking to Facebook with an official announcement.
"Attention members and guests, due to unforeseen circumstances the centre is closed today. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," the Facebook post read.
