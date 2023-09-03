IMPROVING your skills and making new friends is what the Bathurst Eisteddfod is all about.
And as the speech and dance components have come to an end, two young sisters are pretty pleased with their results.
The 2023 eisteddfod marked years eight and four respectively for Ava and Lyla Turnbull, who have participated in the annual event since they were two years old.
Both girls participate in the dance and speech categories, but for Ava, this year was the end of an era.
"It's my last year of speech because I want to do more dancing," the 10-year-old said.
In her last appearances on the stage for speech, Ava recited two poems and performed a reading and a character sketch.
Her performances resulted in two firsts, a second and a third.
But dance is where her heart is, and she's looking forward to focusing more on that category next year.
"Dancing is more fun," Ava said.
Younger sister Lyla also enjoys the dance category and was able to take home some trophies of her own.
Lyla received a first place for her tap dance performance and a third for song and dance.
"I like dancing because it's really fun and you get to make up dances sometimes," Lyla said.
The girls both said another aspect of the annual Bathurst Eisteddfod they enjoy is making new friends and catching up with old ones.
This year is the 78th running of the eisteddfod, and according to president Renee Fowler the event continues to grow.
"This is, again, our biggest year," she said.
"We had nearly 1000 individuals come to the eisteddfod and 4700 individual section entries, because each of those children compete in multiple things."
The 2023 Bathurst Eisteddfod will wind up on Wednesday, September 8, with the music category the last to finalise.
