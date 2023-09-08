Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Photos from the National Cool Climate Wine Show's social evening

September 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE National Cool Climate Wine Show has come and gone for another year, and everyone involved had a ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.