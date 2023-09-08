THE National Cool Climate Wine Show has come and gone for another year, and everyone involved had a ball.
Judging commenced on August 29, 2023 at the Charles Sturt University Rafters Bar, and at the end of the first day the expert judges - who came from all over the country - had an opportunity to bond outside of the venue.
They and others involved in delivering the show travelled down to Majellan Bowling Club, in the Bathurst central business district, for a social evening of lawn bowls.
It was a chance to kick back and relax ahead of three more days of judging the hundreds of wines entered into the show.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was at Majellan to capture the fun.
