Dumped, burnt-out car on Ophir Road, not far from Bathurst outskirts

A BURNT-OUT car dumped beside Ophir Road appeared to still have smoke coming from it as of 8.30am on Monday, September 4.
The vehicle was halfway across a fence, nor far from the Macquarie River, on Ophir Road between Dunkeld Road and the urban outskirts of Bathurst.
It was badly damaged and had a large patch of burnt grass around it.
Wisps of smoke appeared to be coming from within the front of the vehicle.
The Western Advocate has contacted NSW Police and Fire and Rescue for any further information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.