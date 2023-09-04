Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Dumped, burnt-out car on Ophir Road, not far from Bathurst outskirts

Updated September 4 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vehicle presented a dramatic scene to those driving by on Ophir Road.
The vehicle presented a dramatic scene to those driving by on Ophir Road.

A BURNT-OUT car dumped beside Ophir Road appeared to still have smoke coming from it as of 8.30am on Monday, September 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.