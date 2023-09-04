Frustrations among those in the greyhound industry are growing in regard to the time taken to announce a where a new centre of excellence will be built.
The Bathurst Racing Club track was left severely damaged by the November 2022 floods and as a result, has not seen any action in ten months.
Bathurst and Orange both put their hat in the ring to house a new $15 million Centre of Excellence for the sport, with a decision expected to have been made in June.
That did not eventuate, and three months on, trainers such as Clergate's Dave Pringle have been left wondering how long they'll have to wait.
"It's a bit of a pain in the backside," he said.
"We do a lot of travelling and with Bathurst being shut, the nearest track in Dubbo or Lithgow and anything else is three hours away.
"That extra three months they've taken to make this decision is just going to put another three months down the track, because they've got to start turning some dirt sooner or later."
Those frustrations only grew when the Minister for Gaming and Racing, David Harris, said a decision was "imminent" in response to question from Member for Orange, Phil Donato.
Mr Harris noted that Greyhound Racing NSW and the Greyhound, Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association were in active negotiations with both Orange and Bathurst councils, about the centre of excellence.
However, he was not able to provide any further details due to ongoing negotiations.
Mr Pringle, who would prefer the centre of excellence be built in Orange rather than Bathurst, said a decision is needed sooner rather than later.
"Imminent, how long is that? Is it a week, a month, how long is it going to be," he said.
"They're obviously trying to get the best deal for the industry, but they've got to think of the people who are the bread and butter for the industry. We're the ones who turn the wheels."
Orange greyhound trainer Jason Lyne is less concerned about where any potential centre of excellence is located, as long as the site will meets the needs for those who will use it.
"We're a nursery of champions in the Central West," he said.
"It's vital to have a facility out here to not only educate dogs but to race them as well. It's a booming industry and some very, very successful trainers are based in the Central West."
Mr Lyne also heard the comments made by Mr Harris about a decision being "imminent".
But he decided to look on the bright side of things.
"Some hope is better than no hope," he said.
"Time is getting on, but it does give a little bit of hope that something may be happening."
Neither Mr Lyne nor Mr Pringle said they had been kept in the loop in regards to where the centre of excellence would be built.
"I know there is work going on behind the scenes, but to how much, I couldn't tell ya," Mr Lyne added.
A spokesman for the Greyhound, Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association said they understood the frustration of trainers left without a track to race at.
"We are working as hard as we can to rectify that," he added.
"We're in strong discussions, but I'm confident that we'll have some really good news in the next couple of months."
