New designer home in Ashworth Estate

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday September 8: 27 Granite Rise, Kelso:
If you are looking for a new designer home that is ready and waiting for you to move in, then look no further than 27 Granite Rise, Kelso.
This newly completed Kenwood-built home has been cleverly designed and takes full advantage of space and light throughout it's layout.
At the front of the home is the fourth bedroom, complete with built-in robe, and the first of two living areas. Listing agent, Mark Sullivan, said this useful design would enable this space to be easily used as a home office and meeting room. "Both rooms are carpeted with the living area complete with TV port," he said. "This area can be separated from the rest of house through a closable door, which is also great for heating and cooling."
The genuine double garage, with garage remote, internally accesses a small hallway to the spacious kitchen which boasts a 900mm gas oven, rangehood, dishwasher and breakfast bar. The kitchen has plenty of storage including a corner pantry cupboard, an oversized space for modern day fridges and seven power points, to ensure you have enough access for modern living.
The kitchen flows to a large open plan dining and living area then seamlessly to outdoor entertaining area which offers views over Bathurst and Marsden Estate.
27 Granite Rise provides three more bedrooms in the home with all offering built-in robes, apart from the main bedroom which takes full advantage of a generous walk-in robe plus private ensuite. The three way bathroom is ideal for family living and is supported by two linen cupboards, while the laundry flows to outside clothesline.
Outside the home you will find clean cement driveway and exterior cement walkways, along with turfed front and rear yards that both feature automated sprinklers.
Mark said that for new owners, the only thing left to do is choose your window coverings. "Everything else has been done for you.
"Now that the turf and fencing has been done, I don't expect the home to be on the market for long, so buyers will need act quickly," he said. "If you really like the house, we also have another available to buy in the same design, but it's best to come and have a look at this one as it is ready to go."
