Look to the north, where ratepayers now potentially face millions in costs

REDLAND City, better known as the Redlands, is a local government area in south-east Queensland spread along the southern coast of Moreton Bay between the cities of Gold Coast and Brisbane.
According to Henry Pike, MP for Bowman, there is a Native Title Claim (Federal Court Documents QUD91-2/2022) over much of the Redlands covering approximately 3500 council-owned or managed properties including reserves, parks, playgrounds, and even Cleveland Cemetery!
The process is likely to cost Redlands ratepayers millions of dollars and take years to progress, causing uncertainty of tenure for community and sporting groups.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
To achieve a quick and fair outcome for all parties, the Federal Government previously provided financial support to both the claimants and respondents.
Queensland South Native Title Services was granted $25.8 million last year.
The Albanese Government has just decided to defund the Native Title Respondent Funding Scheme, leaving Redlands ratepayers to pay for council's legal costs.
I'm wondering if this is the future of ratepayers in Bathurst and 565 other local government areas in Australia.
