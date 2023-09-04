Want the facts about the Voice? MP Andrew Gee is doing a great job of explaining them

RE: I have serious Voice concerns (Western Advocate, September 2, p11).
I believe there is much distorted and selective information and fear-mongering being spread by supporters of the No campaign.
The letter to the editor in the Western Advocate on September 2 is contradicted in the excellent Voice Q and A page Andrew Gee is placing in the Advocate every week.
When addressing legal challenges, Mr Gee provides this information: "Leading constitutional barrister Bret Walker SC has described claims the Voice would lead to endless court challenges and the 'gumming up' of the wheels of government as 'nonsense' and 'too silly for words'. It is an advisory body that will be subject to the rules Parliament makes for it."
I commend Mr Gee for his sincere efforts in educating his electorate about the Voice.
I also recommend anyone looking for facts about the Voice to read the information provided by Mr Gee in the Western Advocate.
