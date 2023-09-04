Here's how proposed rates increase will hurt those who can least afford it

RE: People with disabilities and proposed Bathurst rate increase.
A huge rate increase as proposed by Bathurst Regional Council will have a dramatic effect on people with disabilities.
Bathurst has already become an expensive rental option for those on fixed incomes, particularly for those who choose to live on their own.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Higher property costs will invariably lead to increased rents, further disadvantaging those who can least afford it and increasing their risk of homelessness.
The disability sector is a major contributor to the local economy, employing approximately 700 people, with the two largest organisations Glenray and Vivability being Bathurst based.
Let's hope that Bathurst councillors consider this important sector, and the people with disabilities that it serves, when deciding on how to tackle council's "unsustainable financial position".
