RE: After warmest winter, things are hotting up for spring (August 31).
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has told us that we have had the warmest winter recorded.
My bones have told me that 2023 has not been a warm winter. The cold weather started in early May.
Unfortunately, there are gaps in the BoM website's data used for calculating the average minimum and maximum temperatures for Bathurst. (The website's address to Google is "BoM Bathurst New South Wales month 2023 Daily Weather Observations".)
For May, June, July and August, there is no data of minimum temperatures for Bathurst for 11 days, 11 days, 12 days and 17 days respectively.
There is also no data of maximum temperatures for Bathurst for 11 days, 11 days, 11 days and 12 days for those respective months.
If monthly averages of minimum and maximum temperatures have been calculated when more than one-third of the daily readings are missing, I'm going to trust my bones to tell me whether the winter has been warm or chilly.
