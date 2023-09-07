Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Let's hope council figures out a solution that doesn't leave ratepayers resentful | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
September 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mother's love for a week-old lamb.
A mother's love for a week-old lamb.

THE community consultation between Bathurst Regional Council, its ratepayers and the general community has raised much concern as the pressure of inflation is so obvious to us all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.