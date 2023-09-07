THE community consultation between Bathurst Regional Council, its ratepayers and the general community has raised much concern as the pressure of inflation is so obvious to us all.
Every council must be feeling the same financial strain and I hope that our civic leaders can produce a solution that ratepayers can live with.
Very few ratepayers would want to be saddled with the task of framing council's budget for 2023-4-5 as the cost structure for the entity will keep surging and very tough decisions will have to be made.
If the average residential rate for the whole of our city is $1500 (a guess) and the general manager costs, say, $600,000 in total, does it take 400 rate assessments to pay our GM?
Of course, the position is similarly paid in regional cities with approximate populations. Please correct me if my figures are wrong.
SALE results from recent stud bull auctions are positive as clearances and averages hold fairly close to last year's results.
Bargain hunters are finding a bull or two to suit their budgets, but as always, if we want the best quality at a sale we simply have to keep bidding.
Most studs have their supporters and it's obvious that a lot of regular clients regard the studmaster and his family just as highly as the stud's animals.
A friend recently asked me if he could buy a few Aussie White rams in close proximity to Bathurst city and I referred him to the Treanor family and their Kildara Glen stud at Duramana.
The family take pride in their stud and the quality is always good.
Several comments from cattle sales:
An Albury agent: "Anyone sending cattle here because of our better season has to remember that northern Victorian markets are not safeguarded by what is happening in terms of price in the broader cattle market."
A trader at Albury: "The market is down but there are opportunities out there."
Another agent: "Buying and selling cattle at the minute is like being on a rollercoaster. The view from the top is magnificent, but then you are falling fast."
Third agent: "There is a lot of El Nino talk but areas only need good spring rain and the market could change overnight. At present it's all guesswork".
A BIG slice of our local population is interested or involved with the harness racing industry and we note the efforts of Marianne Donnelly and Danny Dwyer as they leave their long-term employment at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club.
I know that lots of country people will join me in thanking Marianne and Danny for all they have done for the harness racing game in Bathurst.
My interest in night trotting in Bathurst stems from when my parents took us kids to the first meeting at Bathurst Showground "under the ribbon of lights".
Names like Miniature Bill, Grogan, Cobbs Court and a litany of others bring back great memories.
WEEK nine of wool auctions, with an offering of 44,690 bales Australia-wide, saw a slight lift in the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 4c to 1131c/kg.
The first day was very positive as the broader types were sought-after by the trade.
However, the second day of sales eased under the weight of wool available to the trade.
Merino skirting types were solid as these are the flavour of the month as processors find some machine fodder and are still able to make a reasonable product.
Merino carding types eased during the week.
Crossbred types were solid. However, it is pleasing to see that these types are being bought by traders and the very large quality discount has reduced slightly as traders take a punt in order to get the orders filled.
Week 10 has an early estimated offering of approximately 43,000 bales.
WHILE his wife was really busy, George had rested with the new cat at his knees.
"If I wanted to see something lying around sleeping all day, I should have bought a cat earlier," he said.
"Or a damn mirror," she huffed.
***
THEY were on a New Zealand holiday and she was booking airline seats for the flight home.
She asked for non-joining seats.
"I've just spent 10 days in a tiny hire car with George and I need a quiet flight home," she said.
Song for the week: The Loving Gift by Johnny Cash.
