THOUSANDS of people took the first step towards travelling Australia, and attended the Bathurst Caravans, Camping and Leisure Expo.
With the cost of an overseas holiday quite high, event organiser Jeff Leech said more people are now interested in travelling their own country - and doing so in style.
The expo ran from Friday, September 1, to Sunday, September 3, and it was the third time the annual event has been held.
Mr Leech said last year wasn't as big because stock was very limited due to COVID, but this year the expo returned bigger and better than ever expected.
There was a huge range of caravans on display to suit all needs.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the expo and captured some of the faces enjoying the sunny weather and fancy motorhome displays.
