THEY were both a part of last year's Football Australia National Youth Championships but this time around Bathurst High School's Poppy Channing and Jasmine Mitchell will be gunning for glory on the same team.
The pair were recently announced as part of the NSW Country Girls Under 16s team to take part in next month's championships at Wollongong.
Channing makes her return to the 16s team after playing at the age group last year while Mitchell takes a step up after representing the state's under 14s squad in 2022.
The announcement was a welcome boost for Mitchell in the midst of her ongoing finals campaign with the Eglinton women's second grade team in the Bathurst District Football competition.
The 'city versus country' aspect of the national tournament is one of the aspects that Mitchell is looking forward to most at the upcoming championships.
"It's great that they're giving country girls a shot. It'll fun to get out there and show the metro girls what we're capable of," she said.
"Everyone comes from all over the state in this team. When we train it's really fun and we learn lots as we do more work together.
"I love our team. I think it's very good, and we should be able to take a really good crack at it this year. Hopefully we can be right up there towards finals, and I think we're a great chance of beating metro."
Channing has her sights fully focused on the upcoming championships after wrapping up a tough season with her Blacktown Spartans squad in the NPL1 Women's competition.
The Junior Matildas representative and recent Western Region Academy of Sport Athlete of the Year winner is keen to have another crack at the prize.
"We ended up coming fourth overall last year and we finished on top of our pool," she said.
"We should have a really strong team again so I think we can definitely do something at these championships and prove a point."
Channing said that while finding training opportunities for a team that stretches such a wide area can be tough it's always a great time when the group can get together.
"We're meant to have training beforehand but unfortunately due to scheduling in NSW there's finals for some of the girls NPL1 at the same time," she said.
"We do have a game day coming up in Forbes though, and we'll train there for a couple of hours. We'll have some girls coming up from Wollongong just for that, so it's hard for us to get together but when we do it's a really good practice session."
The Central West connections continue in the team as current Parkes Cobras mentor and former CSU FC player Meghan Kempson set to coach the NSW 16s Country squad.
The championships will be held in Wollongong from October 9 to 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.