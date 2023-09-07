Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We're having our moment in the spotlight at important Sydney event | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
September 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor and artist Luke Thurgate, who will deliver drawing masterclasses at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery during the exhibition.
Mayor Robert Taylor and artist Luke Thurgate, who will deliver drawing masterclasses at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery during the exhibition.

BATHURST will be on display on the world stage at the 21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) being held at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.