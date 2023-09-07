BATHURST will be on display on the world stage at the 21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) being held at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, this week.
ICOMOS, a global organisation of cultural heritage professionals working for the conservation and protection of cultural heritage places, has its headquarters in Paris.
It serves as the principal advisory body on cultural heritage to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.
The General Assembly in Sydney is expected to attract up to 1500 professionals from across the globe.
The convener for the event visited Bathurst in 2021 to attend the annual Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.
He was so impressed by this event that the idea was born to replicate it, in part, at Darling Harbour and so, for the first time, a General Assembly of ICOMOS will feature a "Heritage Trades Fair", displaying traditional craftsmanship immediately outside the entrance to the International Convention Centre.
Five artisans from the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail will run demonstrations for convention attendees and the general public.
The Bathurst region will also be profiled at a stall in the public Heritage Exposition Hall as part of the conference.
THE Bathurst Regional Art Gallery is hosting the Dobell Drawing Prize 23.
The touring exhibition from the National Art School showcases more than 45 finalist artworks in Australia's leading prize for drawing.
It is a celebration of technique and innovation in drawing by acclaimed and emerging artists from across the country.
The Bathurst exhibition is the first venue for the tour. The exhibition is open at BRAG until November 5, 2023.
