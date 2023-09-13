BATHURST residents were out in full force on Father's Day, Sunday, September 3, celebrating in different ways around town.
Some were treated to breakfast and others went to lunch, while Abercrombie House and Bathurst's National Motor Racing Museum welcomed local dads through their doors to help celebrate.
Abercrombie House hosted its popular Father's Day high tea event, with guests able to enjoy some delicious sweet and savoury treats before wandering through the historic mansion and exploring the stunning grounds.
The adrenaline junkies made their way to the National Motor Racing Museum, with guests checking out the artefacts before taking a 'hot lap' in the passenger seat around Mount Panorama in a vintage car.
Of the rest, thousands ventured down to the Bathurst Showground to check out the Caravans, Camping and Leisure Expo.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow made his way around town capturing some of the faces enjoying Father's Day 2023.
