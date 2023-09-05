Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Business

Bathurst Regional Council's BizMonth initiative to run during September

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST is being reminded to shop at and support local businesses during BizMonth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.