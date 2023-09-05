BATHURST is being reminded to shop at and support local businesses during BizMonth.
An initiative of Bathurst Regional Council, BizMonth highlights the importance of the city's businesses and celebrates their valued contribution to the region's economy.
Throughout September, there'll be a number of initiatives for businesses, which will not only celebrate their contribution to the community but help build skills.
Forbutt's Pharmacy's Sam Forbutt, who is also a member of the Bathurst Business Chamber board, said BizMonth said it's great to have the month of September to help support businesses within the region.
"I think by having a dedicated month in September, we're able to have a good schedule of events for local businesses, which can provide information, support and give them ideas as to further progress their business," he said.
"It's really important that we are able to have BizMonth to help local businesses progress."
Businesses having endured a number of difficult years with a global pandemic and natural disasters, but there could be further issues on the way with the proposed rate increase by council.
Mr Forbutt said many people don't know what's going to happen in the future.
"A lot of businesses are still trying to find their feet after COVID and I think it's incredibly difficult at the moment to find staff and to retain staff," he said.
"There's certainly conversations that we can have through BizMonth, to help businesses, whether it's about attracting and retaining staff or looking at ways to grow their business.
"We're unsure of what the future holds, but the chamber and the council will do as much as we can to help support our local businesses."
Bathurst councillor Kiralee Burke encouraged the local community to support local businesses.
"It's more important than even to make sure that you're shopping locally," she said.
"It's critically important that we continue to support them, especially with the cost of living crisis at the moment and the spending dollar isn't going as far.
"Make sure you're trying as hard as you can to get out there and do what you can for local businesses."
The major event of BizMonth will be the Bathurst Business Awards at Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, September 9.
