Sunday afternoon kicked off the the Open Band, Concert Band or Wind Band section at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
The MacKillop Concert Band and Scots All Saints College Symphonic Winds took over the stage playing two contrasting pieces each and saw Scots All Saints take home the win.
The Open Stage and Jazz Band sections saw Scots All Saints compete against itself as the schools Big Band and Jazz Collective filled the theatre with pitch perfect pieces.
The final section for the day opened with The UkeCons rendition of Summer Nights from the musical Grease, Scots All Saints College Amadeus Academy showed off five very talented brass players and the final entry, Country Boyz(sic), closed the section with a rock number.
The Western Advocate was lucky enough to be in the audience - who were the real winners of the day - being serenaded throughout the afternoon.
Plenty of pictures from the day can be found in the gallery above.
