Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

PHOTOS: Big band jazz hits the open stage at the Bathurst Eisteddfod

James Arrow
By James Arrow
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday afternoon kicked off the the Open Band, Concert Band or Wind Band section at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Arrow

James Arrow

Documentary Photographer

A cog in the wheel at Bathurst's Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.