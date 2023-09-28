FOLLOWING the success of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (TBLWIT), Sam English is at it again, and this time he is the producer and director of The Witches of Eastwick.
The production is set to take place in early March, 2024, from KeyStone 1889.
And the final cast has just been announced.
The performance will feature plenty of adult scenes, and though casting for these types of productions is typically more difficult than their PG counterparts, Mr English said that TBLWIT made this much easier.
As the cast for TBLWIT had such a wonderful and memorable experience, the majority of them signed up again to be a part of The Witches of Eastwick.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The Witches of Eastwick follows the story of three women with supernatural powers.
They wish for a special man to enter their lives, and through the work of mystical forces, a man appears.
But he is not what he seems.
Littered throughout the production are adult themes, crude humour, and even some mild stripping scenes.
"It is a more adult oriented show, but there's certainly a lot of crude humour and a lot of dancing and a lot of fun," Mr English said.
"There is some stripping of men."
One man who will not be stripping, is lead actor Dane Morgan, who is playing the role of Daryl Van Horne - the mysterious man that appears in a classic case of 'be careful what you wish for'.
It's the first time in almost a decade that Mr Morgan will be taking to the stage to perform, after spending the majority of his time behind the scenes.
Mr Morgan works as a lighting tech, and is definitely looking forward to going from the one instructing the spotlight, to the one standing in it.
"I think it will be really fun, especially with this show," he said.
"It's got a lot of twists to it, it's actually going to be a really fun character to play.
"I'm looking forward to ... sinking my teeth back into a character rather than just sitting back and thinking 'well that was an interesting choice'."
Tickets for The Witches of Eastwick will go on sale in February 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.