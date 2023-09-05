Western Advocate
Planning on hitting the road? Tune in and take note of these tips first | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
September 5 2023 - 10:00am
Music NSW Central West, Outback and West Darling regional co-ordinator Sophie Jones and Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead making connections in Broken Hill recently. Picture supplied.
WE have a regional community ripe with talented musicians.

