WE have a regional community ripe with talented musicians.
Our experiences last year at Arts OutWest, through our Live and Kicking program, taught us that there is an appetite for a stronger touring circuit of regional venues for these regionally-based musos.
Cue Music NSW and its regional music program.
Along with embedded regional music co-ordinators like Sophie Jones, who looks after the NSW Central West (and way out to Broken Hill), Music NSW has a fantastic Sound Advice series of online industry workshops focused on skilling musicians to take to the road.
Tune in online next Tuesday, September 12 at 6pm for Touring NSW: Planning Essentials and next Thursday, September 14 at 6pm for Touring Regional NSW: Find Your Fans.
Planning Essentials is for music artists, artist managers and tour managers. This session will feature Loren Ryan (artist), Raechel Whitchurch (senior agent, Sure Thing Agency) and Tom Gordon (head of music, Mary's) and covers best practice tour logistics, where to stay, travel routes, and how to structure your day while on the road. It's free. Book here.
The Find Your Fans session is hosted by Cooper Parsons of Comes With Fries, who will walk you through what to consider when approaching tour marketing, whether it's social media, online ads or posters.
As the guy who looks after many top name Australian music acts, he knows that when choosing how to market your shows, it is important to understand where your fans (and potential fans) live, what to spend a limited budget on and what you can do for free.
This workshop is also free. Book here.
MUSIC NSW regional co-ordinator Sophie Jones (of Smith and Jones fame) and Arts OutWest's executive director Kylie Shead covered more than 1000 kilometres in August, meeting with musicians and venue owners stretching west from Bathurst out to Trangie, Cobar and Broken Hill.
Sophie and Music NSW's remit is to support and network these musicians and help build those touring possibilities.
Arts OutWest is also working on some touring and arts connections to the far west. Watch this space.
"Sophie and I visited our neighbours in the West Darling Arts RADO region. It was wonderful to see the work they are doing and make plans about ways we can work together to support artists, creatives and audiences in our regions," Kylie said.
THE Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery at Hartley Historic Site opened in 2013 and gets around 15,000 visitors a year.
Work by Aboriginal painters, weavers, designers, jewellers, textile makers and photographers from across the NSW Central West is represented in rotating exhibitions in the gallery space in a partnership between Arts OutWest and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Arts OutWest is currently expanding the range of products sold at the gallery.
We're particularly looking for unique, contemporary items set at affordable prices.
See details of how to get involved on the Arts OutWest website.
The gallery is open 10am to 4.20pm Tuesday to Sunday at 51 Old Great Western Highway, Hartley.
FOR more arts events right across the Central West, visit the Arts OutWest What's On.
You can submit your events for free.
