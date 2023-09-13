Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Honour

Vale Allan Floyd: A Bathurst man with a kind heart who loved a lot

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
September 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Floyd loved his fishing, footy, cricket and a cold beer. Picture supplied
Allan Floyd loved his fishing, footy, cricket and a cold beer. Picture supplied

CRICKET, a cold beer and a comfy chair: it didn't get much better for Allan James Floyd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.