CRICKET, a cold beer and a comfy chair: it didn't get much better for Allan James Floyd.
In his younger days, the same could be said for hunting rabbits and regular fishing trips.
Born on February 5, 1928, the third child of Walter and Ruby and brother to Marie, Peter, Thelma and Mima, Mr Floyd grew up in Parramatta.
Needless to say, he was a dedicated Eels supporter, and the early 1980s would have been an era he remembered fondly - as would all Parramatta fans.
After World War II, a young Mr Floyd moved to south-east Queensland, where he made a living out of hunting and trapping rabbits.
He then returned to NSW and joined the Army Reserve for a few years before moving to the small, vibrant town of Sofala, just over 40 kilometres from Bathurst.
It was in Sofala where he began his journey as a vehicle mechanic, working for his uncle.
After mastering his skills, Mr Floyd moved with the business into Bathurst, which was based near the first KFC built in the town.
It was here in the late 1950s that Mr Floyd's next chapter began: a chapter entitled "for as long as we both shall live".
Mr Floyd met a young lady by the name of Beverley Dixon and she became his wife (in 1962), the mother of his child Glenn, and grandmother to Brooke and Madison.
The couple purchased their first and last house in William Street, where Mr Floyd remained even after his beloved Bev died.
Mr Floyd had a few jobs after his time as a mechanic, including more than 15 years as a co-ordinator in the gym and recreational building at the Mitchell College of Advanced Education - now CSU - and as a caretaker/groundsman at Carenne School.
He lived at his William Street home for 61 years before spending the final months of his life at Cheriton Retirement Village.
Mr Floyd died on August 12, 2023, after 95 wonderful years, leaving a legacy that will carry on through his loved ones.
He taught his son the importance of not forcing children in any one direction, but allowing them to find their own way.
The importance of staying true to yourself and living a peaceful life.
And, of course, the importance of having enough ice to build an igloo in the esky when going on fishing trips.
