FROM working in abattoirs to picking fruit to maintaining numerous Bathurst school grounds, Alan was a good "Egg".
Born in Bathurst on January 25, 1945, Alan James Delaney - known fondly as "Egg" - was the first child of James and Lila.
A spirited, mischievous young boy, Mr Delaney was an older brother to Kerry, Robert and Jill.
Growing up on Manilla Street near the Bathurst Train Station, he was always looking for adventure - as most young country boys do.
From scaling the fence and escaping the backyard to shooting bow and arrows at the trains pulling into Tremain's Flour Mill, Mr Delaney had a joyous childhood.
While a very bright student, with early report cards showing plenty of As and Bs, the structure and discipline of school life was not for Mr Delaney.
However, one thing he did take from his education, that stayed with him for the rest of his life, was the nickname Egg.
After leaving school, he dabbled in different professions, simply enjoying where life took him.
From cutting spara with his dad and brother Kerry for Edgells to working at Blayney Abattoirs to picking fruit in Leeton and then back to Bathurst to tend to the grounds and gardens of many schools, his favourite jobs were anything to do with the land and nature.
One of his great loves early in life was the cinema, enjoying visits to the City Theatre in Howick Street - where Pantano's Bar and Grill is now.
With a great taste for talent, Mr Delaney had a real passion for movie stars of the 50s, particularly James Dean and Marilyn Monroe and rock stars like Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Fats Domino.
Another of Mr Delaney's passions in life was his family, which began in 1967 when he married Beverley Hinton.
The couple had two children, Janelle and Matthew, who went on to give them five grandchildren, Sarah, Amy, Daniel, Paige and Reubin.
In the 1990s, Mr Delaney moved to a small property at Caloola - 30 kilometres south of Bathurst - where he lived for over 20 years, enjoying the peace and space of rural life.
As old age crept in, Mr Delaney moved in with his daughter, where he remained until dying peacefully in his sleep on July 28, 2023.
His life was celebrated on August 11, 2023, with family and friends all saying their goodbyes and reminiscing on the good times they shared with a man described by loved ones as "a hell of a character".
Mr Delaney's love for his family and friends, appreciation for music and, of course, his dedication to the Sydney Roosters will live on through the stories his friends and family continue to share.
