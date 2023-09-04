A CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer will speak at the third Voice to Parliament Yes event in Bathurst in about five months.
Bathurst for Yes says an upcoming community forum will feature Dr Shireen Morris, senior lecturer at Macquarie University Law School and director of the Radical Centre Reform Lab.
She is the author of books including A First Nations Voice In The Australian Constitution (2020), Statements From The Soul: The Moral Case For The Uluru Statement From The Heart (2023) and A Rightful Place: A Roadmap To Recognition (2017).
The community forum - this Sunday, September 10 - will follow a community information session about the Voice held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in early April and a community forum held at the Catholic Parish Centre (and an associated event the same day at the library) in late July.
On the other side of the debate, federal Nationals leader David Littleproud and Northern Territory Senator and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price visited the region in July to explain the party's official position in opposition to the Voice.
Senator Price said, during her visit, that some of those she had spoken to "believe those of us sitting in parliament should actually listen to individuals and not just bureaucracies that are set up to gain a greater picture of what those issues are on the ground".
Bathurst for Yes, which is organising this Sunday's community forum, says constitutional lawyer Dr Morris will tell those attending the forum that giving Indigenous people a voice in their affairs will not divide Australians by race and that the Constitution has contained racially discriminatory provisions since 1901, and contains a race-based power wielded only over Indigenous people.
Organisers say Dr Morris will appear at the event with two speakers from the Central West, Alisha Agland, a Wiradyuri woman and human services professional, and independent federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Ms Agland is the chairperson of the board of directors for the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, studies social work at CSU, and represents the Uluru Statement Dialogues as a youth ambassador.
According to Bathurst for Yes, Ms Agland says the Uluru Statement "stresses genuine recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, urging constitutional reform for a First Nations Voice and a Makarrata Commission" and "charts a path towards healing and meaningful change".
MP Mr Gee cited the Nationals' position on the Voice, and his feeling that he was being muzzled in his support of the Voice, as one of his reasons for leaving the party late last year.
The community forum will be held from 2pm to 3.30pm this Sunday, September 10 at Panthers Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.