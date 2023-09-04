A LADY in her 70s is being airlifted to Orange Health Service after being found injured in rough terrain.
The Western Advocate understand the woman went missing in the Glenelg area west of Cowra, and a multi-agency search party was conducted to try and find her.
Ambulance NSW were called just before 4pm on Monday, September 4, once the woman had been found.
Due to the area having limited road access, paramedics attended the scene by helicopter.
The woman was treated at the scene for hip injuries and stabilised, before being flown to Orange Hospital.
There are no further reports on her condition or how she came to be lost in bush land at this time.
