CSU Football Club is on the cusp of another title, after booking a spot in this year's Bathurst District Football men's premier league grand final on Sunday.
Nick Davis bagged a double in the Stags 2-0 win over minor premiers Eglinton DFC on Proctor Park 2, which was a rematch of last year's grand final.
CSU coach Brett Russell said he was pleased with the result.
"I think it all started to gel for them on Sunday," he said.
"They've had a few draws recently and on Sunday we were able to put away a few chances through Nick Davis, who got two goals.
"He did a great job and it was a beautiful strike in the first half for his first goal. He then finished off one late with a header.
"Eglinton are a strong side and we went in wanting to work for each other, get the job done and enjoy the football."
Davis' first goal come around the 10 minute mark, following some good build up play from his team and he finished it from outside the 18-yard box.
There was only about five minutes to go until full time when Davis scored he second, heading the ball into the back of the net following a 50-50 battle with Eglinton goal keeper Nathan Maxwell
CSU was boosted on the day with the return of Isaac Coldicott, who returned to the squad after a number of weeks away with placement.
"His return really strengthened our blackline," he said.
"Jye Haws was another standout on Sunday. He had a fantastic game in the midfield and helped to create several opportunities.
"It was a pretty sound team effort in the end."
In the minor semi-final, third placed Abercrombie bested fourth placed Panorama 1-0 on Proctor Park.
That result means Eglinton will now face Abercrombie for the final spot in this year's men's premier league grand final.
The week off will be handy for the Stags, with a number of players with niggling injuries being able to rest for an extra week.
"We've had a few injuries and a couple of students who have been on placement recently, so it'll be nice to have them back for the grand final.
"It'll give us a lot of options for the grand final, which we're looking forward to that."
The grand final will be held on Sunday, September 17.
