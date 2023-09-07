THIS year's Women's Health Week is being used as a reminder for women to book important health check-ups to take care of their physical and mental health and to expand their knowledge on their bodies.
Women's Health Week is an annual national event, run by not-for-profit organisation Jean Hailes for Women's Health, and this year's theme is "grow your knowledge".
Women who may have delayed or avoided appointments are encouraged to take the time to focus on their health and wellbeing by booking regular blood pressure tests, breast and cervical screenings and completing skin and vulval self-checks.
Women need to make their health a priority this Women's Health Week as delaying routine check-ups may cause what was initially a minor health concern to develop into a more serious issue.
Knowledge is power when it comes to your health, that's why Women's Health Week is providing a week of information sessions and events on hormones, pain management, nutrition and other women's health issues.
Find out more at www.jeanhailes.org.au/womens-health-week.
NSW Health also provides a range of services and programs to address the health needs of women, including cervical and breast cancer screening, fertility treatments, menopause support and mental health services.
BreastScreen NSW recommends mammograms for women aged 50-74. You can book an appointment by calling 13 20 50 or visiting the website.
Women aged under 40 who have a family history of breast cancer should talk to their GP.
Good mental health is essential to your overall health and wellbeing. Staying well is also important for women who may be struggling with infertility, pregnancy, motherhood or menopause.
If you need to talk to someone immediately, the Mental Health Line is available 24/7 on 1800 011 511.
