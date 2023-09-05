BATHURST is set to experience the highs and lows of spring over a wild 48 hours beginning Thursday that might even include some snow in the high country.
The city is forecast to record its warmest temperature in five months before that maximum is almost slashed by half the next day as winter briefly returns.
It comes as Weatherzone warns that September is always a time of contrasting temperatures across Australia "as warm continental air masses battle much colder air arriving from the Southern Ocean".
Bathurst is, at this stage, predicted to get to 24 degrees on Thursday as that warm air dominates.
If it eventuates, that will be the warmest temperature recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station (where the figures are more complete) since April 5, but it will also be warmer than any temperature recorded at the airport in all of September and October last year.
The change will be dramatic this Friday, though, as the weather turns and Bathurst struggles to a maximum of only 13 degrees - the city's coldest day since August 23.
Figures from airport weather station
As part of that cold change, the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye forecaster is showing a chance of snow south of Oberon late on Friday night.
To complete the cold change, Bathurst is then forecast to have two -3 mornings in a row on Saturday and Sunday.
If they eventuate, it will be the first two minimums of that severity at the airport weather station since back on August 11 and 12.
Elsewhere in the region, Dubbo has already had its taste of early spring warmth: it recorded 28.8 degrees on Monday, which was more than seven degrees above its long-term average for September.
