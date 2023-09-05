Western Advocate
Chance of snow in high country, heat in Bathurst as we ride the spring seesaw

Updated September 5 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:50am
A sunny scene on Ophir Road captured by reader Mel Cox.
BATHURST is set to experience the highs and lows of spring over a wild 48 hours beginning Thursday that might even include some snow in the high country.

