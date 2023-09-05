THE first Bathurst side has qualified for Group 10's upcoming junior rugby league grand final day in Orange after the Panthers under 14s side booked their ticket to the big dance.
Even when they didn't quite bring their best game on Saturday at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex it was still enough for the Panthers to come away 18-10 winners over Orange CYMS Green.
Panthers came into the game with big expectations, having dropped just one game this season, but needed to fight back after giving up the first try of the game to the Orange boys.
The Panthers squad showed why they're the team to be feared this year as fought back and got the job done in an entertaining clash against their biggest rivals.
There will be challenges ahead for the team in the grand final, regardless of who out of CYMS and Mudgee Dragons make it through the preliminary final, but coach Mick Carter said his side showed a lot of determination to get there.
"It was a great win and was certainly hard work. We got a couple of injuries out of it, and even an injury before it in the warm up, but they've worked very hard to get to this point. It was a great reward for that," he said.
"CYMS scored first in this one before we hit back with a couple. It was a very tough and physical game.
"Last time we played them they beat us, which was our first loss, and I could see in our boys' game that they were lacking a bit of footy.
"Cowra forfeited to us in the last round then we had the next game off as minor premiers, so that was their first game in three weeks. Now we've got another week off, which is a concern, but it is what it is and we can only play what's in front of us.
"It's always a great thing when you're not quite playing to 100 per cent of your ability and you can still come away with a win."
Two more Bathurst teams are guaranteed to be joining the Panthers on grand final day.
There's a pair of Panthers versus St Pat's contests set to take place on the weekend, with the under 11s boys playing on Saturday morning in Cowra and the under 13s girls league tag derby set for Sunday at Carrington Park.
Other Bathurst teams in action in this coming weekend's preliminary finals include the St Pat's under 11s league tag plus the Panthers under 13s boys and girls teams.
All three league tag games will take place at Carrington Park while the six boys matches will be held at Sid Kallas Oval.
