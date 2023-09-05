Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bathurst Panthers' under 14s team through to Group 10 grand final following win over Orange CYMS

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE first Bathurst side has qualified for Group 10's upcoming junior rugby league grand final day in Orange after the Panthers under 14s side booked their ticket to the big dance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.