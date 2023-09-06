One of Australia's leading legal experts on the Voice will tell a Bathurst audience that the proposed body would not divide Australians by race.
Dr Shireen Morris, a constitutional lawyer, will speak at Bathurst Panthers on Sunday, September 10, from 2pm, and said ahead of the session that giving Indigenous people a voice in their affairs will not divide Australians by race.
"The Constitution has contained racially discriminatory provisions since 1901, and contains a race-based power wielded only over Indigenous people," she said.
Dr Morris, whose books include A First Nations Voice in the Australian Constitution (2020) and Statements from the Soul: the moral case for the Uluru Statement from the Heart (2023) and A Rightful Place: a roadmap to recognition (2017) is senior lecturer at Macquarie University Law School and director of the Radical Centre Reform Lab.
"A Voice would simply ensure that those powers are wielded with Indigenous input," Dr Morris said.
"This is about fixing the discrimination of the past, including those previously excluded."
Dr Morris noted that a Voice isn't about erasing indigenous diversity.
"It's about enabling local solutions to local problems through partnership and mutual responsibility."
Dr Morris will appear at the Bathurst for Yes event with two speakers from the Central West, Alisha Agland, a proud Wiradjuri woman and human services professional, as well as Andrew Gee, MP, the federal member for Calare.
Ms Agland is the chairperson of the board of directors for the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, studies social work at CSU, and represents the Uluru Statement Dialogues as a youth ambassador.
"The Uluru Statement stresses genuine recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People, urging constitutional reform for a First Nations Voice and a Makarrata Commission. It charts a path towards healing and meaningful change," Ms Agland said.
"The benefits of the Voice extend beyond First Nations peoples and communities; they benefit all of Australia. Inclusion and the invaluable perspectives of our 60,000 years of continuous culture enrich us collectively.
"I wholeheartedly support the Voice as it presents a rare chance to create lasting change across generations. I firmly believe that the Voice is a stepping stone, not the ultimate destination, on the path to reconciliation and Treaty."
Ms Agland said the Voice will empower her community to shape policies that directly impact them and help bridge the inequality gap.
"The existing statistics clearly demonstrate that the current approach is ineffective. We must embrace something different, and the Voice referendum offers us that opportunity."
The Bathurst for Yes event will be held from 2pm-3.30pm, on Sunday, September 10, at Bathurst Panthers Club
