Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal

Central West residents urged to be storm-ready ahead of upcoming season

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:29am, first published September 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH the warmer weather right around the corner, residents across the Central West are being urged to be ready for storms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.