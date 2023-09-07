Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal

Calare MP Andrew Gee gives September 4 speech in parliament urging Hill End help

MW
By Matt Watson
September 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calare MP Andrew Gee (left), Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib (right) and (centre) a scene from the Hill End fires earlier this year. Centre picture from RFS NSW.
Calare MP Andrew Gee (left), Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib (right) and (centre) a scene from the Hill End fires earlier this year. Centre picture from RFS NSW.

BATHURST'S federal member has signalled he is not ready to give up his fight for more government assistance for fire-hit farmers in the Hill End region, telling parliament that there has been "an appalling failure by the major parties".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.