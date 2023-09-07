BATHURST'S federal member has signalled he is not ready to give up his fight for more government assistance for fire-hit farmers in the Hill End region, telling parliament that there has been "an appalling failure by the major parties".
In a speech on Monday, September 4, Mr Gee said that vital support for the region "needs to be rolled out without further unforgivable delay".
It follows Mr Gee's six-month-long campaign to get more assistance for those affected by the massive Alpha Road bushfire that burnt through about 18,000 hectares during an unseasonably warm first month of this year's autumn.
The Calare MP met with NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully while they were in the region last month and said then that he was continuing to push for $75,000 Special Disaster Grants to be made available in the Hill End area.
Mr Dib said afterwards, in a statement to the Advocate, that he appreciates "the challenges primary producers have faced in the immediate aftermath of the fires and Mr Gee's advocacy for his community".
"I have asked the NSW Reconstruction Authority to review the data and engage with the Hill End community to determine if they are eligible for additional Government support," he said in his statement at the time.
The Advocate has been told that data collected by the NSW Department of Primary Industries through a damage assessment survey is used to determine Commonwealth Government relief measures that are available.
In his speech to Federal Parliament on September 4, Mr Gee said Hill End area residents feel forgotten six months after the fires.
"The feelings of grief and loss in our communities are palpable," he said.
"While the support from our fellow residents of the Central West and our fellow Australians around the nation has been extraordinary, unfortunately the same cannot be said about assistance provided by governments.
"For the storm and fire hit Central West, successive state governments have failed to activate joint state and federal support."
Mr Gee asked why residents in the fire-hit Hill End region "are still excluded from the $75,000 Special Disaster Grants to help them bounce back from those devastating bushfires".
"Since the disasters struck our region, I have repeatedly called on the state and federal governments to activate the full suite of disaster assistance to our flood and fire ravaged communities," he said.
"It has not been forthcoming. This has been an appalling failure by the major parties.
"It is a failure by the previous Liberal and National parties government in NSW to activate this support when they were in power, and it's also a failure on the part of their federal colleagues in the same parties - in particular, the National Party, which almost 12 months on has only just taken an interest in this issue.
"It's also a failure on the part of the current NSW Labor government, which has the means to deliver this assistance.
"There is failure too on the part of the current federal government for not sufficiently pressuring their state colleagues about this urgent issue.
"This vital support for our region needs to be rolled out without further unforgivable delay. Our residents are being treated as second-class citizens, and this cannot be allowed to stand."
In a motion he moved in parliament as he delivered his speech, Mr Gee called on Commonwealth and state governments "to activate the full suite of disaster assistance and make it available to devastated communities across Australia, including to Central West NSW" and "the Commonwealth Government to pursue equality in disaster relief that ensures no Australian, regardless of their postcode or economic status, is left behind when disaster strikes".
