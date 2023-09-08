Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal

Get Ready Weekend to be held on Saturday, September 16 at Bathurst

Updated September 8 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Rural Fire Service Brigade, where Lahvynnia Low is a member, will be holding its Get Ready Weekend on September 16.
Bathurst Rural Fire Service Brigade, where Lahvynnia Low is a member, will be holding its Get Ready Weekend on September 16.

AN annual tradition will return to the Adventure Playground this month as the Bathurst region prepares for what is predicted to be a dry and potentially dangerous late spring and summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.