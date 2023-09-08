AN annual tradition will return to the Adventure Playground this month as the Bathurst region prepares for what is predicted to be a dry and potentially dangerous late spring and summer.
The Bathurst Rural Fire Brigade's Get Ready Weekend event was initially postponed and then cancelled in September last year as the region, ironically, faced heavy rain and flooding.
Factor in COVID restrictions in September 2021 and it's now been a little while between drinks for what has always been a big day on the calendar for the Bathurst Rural Fire Service volunteers.
Things will be back to normal on Saturday, September 16 when the Get Ready Weekend returns to the Adventure Playground between 10am and 2pm for a day of activities and information.
For the adults, volunteer firefighters will be on hand to offer tips and advice on how to prepare for the coming fire season.
For the kids, meanwhile, there will be jumping castles, face-painting, a barbecue, heavy tow-trucks to admire and the chance to climb aboard a fire truck.
The brigade's Tina Granata-Low said the Get Ready Weekend event will also be a good opportunity to talk to brigade members if there are people who are interested in joining.
In terms of the coming season, the Bureau of Meteorology's recently released long-range forecast for spring 2023 is predicting warmer than usual conditions across the country.
The bureau's climate services manager Dr Karl Braganza said there is a significant contrast in climatic conditions this spring compared with last year when Australia had its second-wettest spring on record.
"This spring, the forecast shows most areas have a high chance of below average rainfall, and many areas have an increased chance of an unusually dry spring," he said.
Areas with the highest chance of an unusually dry spring are the south-west and parts of the east, according to the bureau.
Bathurst got a taste of a late end to the fire season back in March when the Alpha Road bushfire in the Hill End region burnt through about 18,000 hectares over a number of weeks, destroying homes and other structures and killing livestock.
