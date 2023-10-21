THE end of an era approaches for Holy Family, as the primary school's principal of 31 years prepares to say his farewell.
Kevin Arrow has been a dedicated employee of the Diocese of Bathurst for 43 years, and Holy Family principal for the majority of this time.
But as he reaches his mid-60s, Mr Arrow has decided it's time for both he and the school to embark on a new chapter.
"It will be a chance for new leadership at the school, a new set of eyes at the school, a renewed vision at the school, so that's exciting for the school really because we are still growing," he said.
"I'm lucky, I'm in a position where I can retire ... I just want to enjoy some retirement years with my family and with my wife."
With both his parents working at Mitchell College of Advanced Education - now Charles Sturt University - when Mr Arrow received a scholarship from the Department of Education, it seemed fitting to pursue teaching as a career path.
After his training at Mitchell College and then the Australian Catholic University, Mr Arrow began his teaching career at Holy Family.
He then travelled and worked at a few other schools before returning to Holy Family as the assistant principal.
Then when the principal retired, Mr Arrow was successful in securing the top job and he has worked hard in his position as principal for over 30 years.
"I've always thought teaching was one of the great care professions," Mr Arrow said.
"I was blessed to have good teachers and I saw the value of their work. Then when I got the scholarship to do the training, everything lined up."
A lot has changed during Mr Arrow's 31-year tenure, notably the size of this school.
Holy Family's population has tripled in size since Mr Arrow started as principal, and this is something he is incredibly proud of.
And with this growth has come more staff, new buildings and some great facilities.
"When you triple the size of a school it creates a lot of new processes," Mr Arrow said.
"Probably one of the biggest changes - and it's been in the second 20 years - is the digital environments we have in schools.
"I was standing over the photocopier the other day thinking, 'when I first started there were no photocopiers in schools, we used to have a printer and if you did the newsletter you had to type it onto a stencil and then you ran it off."
While Mr Arrow has seen, and been a part of major adjustments at Holy Family over the years, there are a few core things Mr Arrow never wanted to change - the core values of the school.
With the school opened by the Sisters of Mercy, it has always valued Catholic education, strong family connections and a close bond with the community.
Mr Arrow said over the years he has known many students who have grown up and sent their children to Holy Family as well.
And it's these bonds that he will miss the most.
"I think I'll miss mostly just the joy you see in the students, and the lovely disposition that little kids have," he said.
"They come to school full of joy, it's just a really lovely thing to see in the children.
"It's been a great journey, 43 years, it's been a privilege to work with terrific staff, a privilege to work with the parents in our school community and to have the children trusted to the school and the staff."
Mr Arrow plans to take 12 months to "thaw out", and get used to a massive change in routine after decades on the job.
And in true retiree fashion, he's going to step up his golf, lawn bowls, fishing and gardening.
But mostly, he's just looking forward to spending some quality with his loved ones.
