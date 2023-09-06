PENS, pins and fluffy bears were among the hot selling items on Legacy Day, held on Friday, September 1.
An army of school student volunteers hit the CBD on the Friday morning, selling the goods to raise money for Legacy Australia.
Jeff Cox, president of the Bathurst Legacy branch, said the community was again happy to show its support.
"We had a very good response all day long," he said.
"We had four schools - secondary schools - helping us and around about 80 students who came and went around the town to all the shopping areas.
"We also had a Defence Force member helping us and he did some of the outlying shops. We've had a very, very good report all the way through."
Mr Cox said Legacy is a charity people are always happy to support.
"We even had a lot of community people just donating money because it was for Legacy, and not necessarily wanting to buy any bears or any badges; they just donated [and it was] up to $75 in one case, the young school students were telling us," he said.
"It's been very successful."
Mr Cox said all money raised during the day goes to Legacy's Sydney branch.
He said the money is then redistributed as required, paying for families and their upkeep and so on.
"It is for support of veterans and their families."
With volunteers selling a range of products as part of the fundraiser, Mr Cox said one item sold especially well: the bears.
"They were selling at $25 a bear," he said.
"They were very sought after. In fact, we started out with many, many dozens of them and there's only a handful still available."
Mr Cox thanked the community for its continuing support of the charity, saying the Legacy badge day is the second biggest annual fundraiser for the Bathurst branch, behind the charity golf day which was held earlier this year.
Legacy is an Australian charity that is dedicated to providing care and support for the families of veterans who have given their lives or health in service of their nation.
Legacy has, over its 100 years, become an integral part of Australia's cultural fabric, making sure that veterans' families are not forgotten.
