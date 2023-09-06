I think transparency is lacking as council seeks this big rise in rates

RE: Proposed rate rise.
Bathurst Regional Council balance sheets and budgets have always been available at the city library.
The only one available presently is the budget approved by councillors in June for this year.
Surprisingly, some current councillors cannot recall these figures.
Projected income from rates is $54 million and $33 million from levies/fees and charges (basically charges for services provided).
Overall, income is up about 10 per cent from last year.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The proposed increase in rates for 2024/25 will produce $23 million and $10 million the following year, above existing rates already charged.
Income from government grants, which will vary each year, should be disregarded against overall income.
I recommend that all submissions, which need to be addressed to councillors, should say no.
I have also been advised that submissions can be made directly to IPART [Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal].
I believe we have been kept in the dark with the lack of information and transparency and this extends particularly to the new councillors who need to make an informed decision.
I also recommend that all concerned ratepayers should make a submission to the Minister for Local Government with their concerns about this lack of transparency and no indication from council that they will make any attempt to reduce their operational costs.
Council's involvement in land development and management of Mount Panorama is certainly not transparent as we have been told that it involves confidential third party agreements.
From my observations, I believe these activities show very poor returns for ratepayers and reflect badly on council's ability to manage these assets.
