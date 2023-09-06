Western Advocate
Ambulance wait times rise in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst, BHI reveals

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd, and Allison Hore
September 7 2023 - 4:30am
A BATHURST Regional councillor and health bureaucracy critic says a lack of staff at the city's hospital is tying up paramedics as new data shows people are sometimes waiting over an hour for an ambulance.

