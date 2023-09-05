Tennis Talk | Bulls claim grand final glory in Eglinton

USF Bulls of Percy Raveneau, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Dan McLeay, Paul Toole and Jim Geyer cruised to a memorable victory over Team Wichita Shockers of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Maddie Honeyman and Stacey Markwick eight sets to four.
The USF Bulls went in as hot favourites and played like hot favourites should do.
The star player in the grand final was no doubt, Paul Toole.
Not only was Toole playing in his first grand final, but he was the only player of all the ten players to take to the court to win all of his four sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
This was a magical display of tennis from Toole who was in no small way responsible for steering his side to a most captivating victory.
Percy Raveneau looked sharp for the USF Bulls winning three sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6.
Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher showed glimpses of brilliance winning one set 7-6 and is closing in on Slugger Bullock's seven grand final wins.
Jim Geyer turned back the clock playing some very crafty tennis to wow the crowd in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 sets win.
Captain of USF Bulls, Dan McLeay, praised his players for a true gutsy win.
"Although we were hot favourites, I was a bit worried about 'Slugger' Bullock's trump card. Well, you can say it was well and truly trumped," he said.
Losing captain of the Wichita Shockers, Bailey Honeyman, was disappointed at his team's loss but praised his players for there fighting spirit.
"We may have been the outsiders at 50-1 but every single player in my side fought right to the end giving 110 per cent on the court," he said.
Former Bathurst City head coach Janette Matthews made a surprise visit and described the final as a most exciting match.
"The players really played some good quality tennis, and the new club house is absolutely fantastic," she said.
Well folks, another enthralling grand final.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
