Tennis Talk | Bulls claim grand final glory in Eglinton

By John Bullock
Updated September 6 2023 - 11:46am, first published 8:00am
USF Bulls of Percy Raveneau, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Dan McLeay, Paul Toole and Jim Geyer cruised to a memorable victory over Team Wichita Shockers of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Maddie Honeyman and Stacey Markwick eight sets to four.

