Bathurst Bowlers making the most of warmer weather

By the Bowling Shark
This week we see the wrap-up of the winter Men's Pennants matches and also with the onset of spring the bowlers were out in numbers over the week. This is how it rolled:
Sunday 27 August 2023
Rink ten: Val Zylstra and Mel Parker were 7 all after 7 ends of play against Dawn Howarth and Glen Carter. Team Parker let loose after this and took the lead to the very end winning 21-8.
Rink eleven: Steve Finnerty and Betsy Thornberry had a close match against Kevin Dwyer and Peter Zylstra. The scores were level on the 8th (6 all) and again on the second last end (11 all). Team Zylstra took the win 12-11.
Rink twelve: Ruby Elphick, Shaun Elphick and Robyn Adams started strong against Rory Elphick, Jo Cafe and Leonie McGarry. Team Adams never let the pressure off the opposition and took the win after 12 ends of play, winning 13-8.
Men's Winter Pennants at Majellan
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Peter Drew, Glen Urza and Craig Bush were amongst the points for the entire 21 ends against Lithgow Cities Garry Sutherland, David Robson, Ian Townsend and Jacob McAndrew. Team Lithgow taking the win 18-15.
Rink four: Allan Clark, Max Elms, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney were outclassed from the start by Lithgow Cities Michael Hughes, Ritchie Bilby, Anthony Brown and Frank Mierczak. Team Lithgow again winning the match 28-9. Lithgow winning 46-24 (5-0)
Tuesday 29 August 2023
Rink two: Tony Smith, Jeff Thorn and Ron McGarry was in the box seat by the 9th (21-1) in front against Ted Parker, Garry Cameron and Des Sanders. Team McGarry cruising to victory 28-19.
Rink three: Jake Shurmer, Andrew Moffatt and Josh Roberson were lucky in the end against Terry Clark, Jim Clark and Darryl Shurmer who fought back and bring the match to within one point. Team Roberson just getting the win 19-18.
Rink four: Kevin Dwyer, David Robson and Noel Witney were 13-3 in front by the 11th against Shaun Elphick, Glen Carter and Allan Clark. Team Witney didn't hold back and continued this lead to the end winning 23-11.
Rink five: Robert Raithby, John Bosson and Max Elms failed to start against Darryl Howard, Peter Phegan and Peter Zylstra. Team Elms played catch-up and levelled the score on the 8th (7 all) and again three times more with the scores level on the 20th (18 all). Team Elms getting the win 19-18.
Rink six: Bryce Peard, Graham Scott and Peter Drew were in trouble early against John Mackey, Ron Hogan and Paul Galvin who were 22-4 in front by the 13th. Team Galvin lead all the way to the last end to win 32-11.
Rink seven: Bill Dawson, Terry Chifley and Kevin Miller felt the pain also against Ron Hollebone, Russ McPherson and Mick Foxall who were 24-3 by the 12th. Team Foxall continued to lead the way and finished on top winning 26-15.
Wednesday 30 August 2023
Rink two: Robyn Stenhouse and Kerry Lucas fought hard against the men Des Sanders and Graham Scott. There was nothing between the teams and it was an old fashioned men against women with the surprise of a draw in the end 14 all.
Rink four: Leonie McGarry, Ruby Elphick and Margret Hayes was outclassed by the opposition of Betsy Thornberry, Val Zylstra and Lorna Hayes who were 12-2 in front by the 8th. Team (Lorna) Hayes winning 14-6.
Saturday 02 September 2023
Rink two: Bill Mackey, Ron Hogan and Noel Witney played catch-up with the opposition of John Mackey, Dick Graham and Garry Cameron being 5-0 up by the 4th. Team Witney began the come back with a 5 point end on the 11th and securing the momentum to the end winning 25-13.
Rink three: Peter Mathis, Peter Zylstra and Mick Foxall had the lead early against Ted Parker, Ron McGarry and Dennis Harvey. Team Harvey found their groove and took control of the match from the 6th to win 23-15.
Rink four: Shaun Elphick, Andrew Moffatt and Tim Pickstone stormed out of the scoring gates against Glen Carter, Kevin Dwyer and Mick Sewell who were 1-10 behind by the 5th. Team Pickstone dominated the match and won easily 30-10.
Rink five: Steve Finnerty, Max Elms and Greg Hallett were level on the 5th (3 all) against Graham Scott, Jeff Adams and Hugh Brennan. The first 8 ends there was nothing between both teams, but Team Brennan opened the gap and took control of the match to win 23-11.
Rink six: Geoff Torn, Josh Roberson and Mick McDonald were in trouble early against Ron Hollebone, John Hobson and Paul Francis who were 12-0 in front by the 5th. Team McDonald was never comfortable looking from the back and went down to Team Francis 25-13.
Rink seven: Robert Rooke, Des Sanders and Danny Rochford was outclassed by Terry Clark, Des Sanders and Terry Burke who were 7-0 up by the 4th. Team Burke lead for the first 17 ends when the scores were level on the 18th (16 all). Team Burke getting away with the win 19-16.
Sunday 03 September 2023
Rink four: Ron McGarry and Leonie McGarry lead from the start against Robyn Adams and Allan Clark who were 11-1 down by the 6th. Team McGarry was lucky though as Team Clark made a late fight back but again fell short to Team McGarry who won 18-15.
Rink five: Sally Colebatch, Kathy Evans and Noel Witney was making it look easy against Kevin Dwyer, Betsy Thornberry and Tim Pickstone. Team Witney dominated the match from the start to the finish with the win of 22-8.
Tuesday 05 September 2023
Rink one: Terry Clark, Glen Carter and first time skip Shaun Elphick looked in trouble from the start against Ron Hollebone, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan who used their experience to be 8-1 in front by the 6th. But first time skip, and his rookie team took on the challenge and defied the odds to win 22-14.
Rink two: Tony Smith, Ian Warren and Terry Burke had the lead early against Bryce Peard, Ron Hogan and Max Elms who fought back to level the match on the 8th (9 all). From there Team Elms controlled the score board and won 24-17.
Rink three: Geoff Thorne, Darryl Shurmer and Peter Hope had to work hard for the lead against Des Sanders, Graham Scott and Paul Galvin. Team Hope looked the goods, but Team Galvin fought back to take the lead and win the match 25-17.
Rink four: Jake Shurmer, Dick Graham and Josh Roberson was up 20-6 by the 13th against Terry Chifley, Jim Clark and Noel Witney. Team Roberson dominated the opposition to take the win even though Team Witney nearly got there. Team Roberson winning 23-17.
Rink five: Peter Mathis, Peter Phegan and Mick Foxall was 5 all after 4 ends of play against John Mackey, Mick Burke and Allan Clark. The scores were level again on the 19th (17 all) and it came down to the last two ends with Team Foxall winning 20-18.
Rink six: Bob Charlton, Kevin Dwyer and Kevin Miller were in all sorts of trouble being 18-1 down against Jason Drew, Darryl Howard and Peter Drew. Team Drew didn't allow the opposition to get comfortable and took the win 31-11.
Rink seven: Robert Raithby, Brian Hope and Trevor Sharpham was another team looking for the lead against Bill Dawson, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone who were 13-4 in front by the 9th. Team Pickstone opened the scoring and held the opposition on 11 points for 6 ends which helped them for the win 27-15.
A reminder to all Majellan members that the weekly badge draw happens on Fridays with this week's draw at $75.00. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
The 2023 Annual General Meeting was held on Saturday morning and the following Bowlers were elected to the Board for the next twelve months.
President: Garry Hotham
Vice-president: Ian Shaw
Secretary: Paul Rodenhuis
Treasurer: Daniel Prasard
Bowls Secretary: John Archer
Committee: Judy Rodenhuis and Dennis Oxley.
Public Officer: John Lindsell
Publicity Officer: James Grives
Congratulations to Garry Hotham, Ian Shaw, Paul Rodenhuis, John Archer and John Lindsell on their being elected to our Board once again.
Also, Congratulations to Judy Rodehuis, Daniel Prasard and Denis Oxley, who are new members on our Board.
At the General Meeting, our wonderful Club Member, Neville Townsend received the great honour of being made a Life Member of our Prestigious and Historic Bowling Club, which commenced in 1895.
On Saturday there were 32 Bowlers at the City where 4 games of Triples and 2 games of Pairs were set down to be played in a wonderful spring afternoon.
Game No. 1: Skip Garry Hotham, John Archer and Paul Rodenhuis by winning 7 of the first 9 ends led 12 shots to 2 shots over Skip: Bob Lindsay, Paul Reece and Paul Rapley. Team Hotham then led 25 shots to 6 shots after the 18th end. Then Team Lindsay scored 10 shots but went down 16 shots to 25 Shots to the very strong Team Hotham.
Game No. 2 : By beginning very well, Skip: Ian Schofield, JIm Grives and James Nau were leading 15 shots to 10 shots against Skip: Ray Noonan, Chris Stafford and Annette McPherson after the 12th end. Team Noonan on the next 4 ends scored 10 shots to lead 20 - 16. Then by scoring 4 shots to 3 shots they won a very good game of Lawn Bowls over Team Schofield 24 - 19.
Game No. 3: After the 8th end, Skip: Michael Simmons, Sue Simmons and Margaret Miller were leading 9 shots to 5 shots against Skip: Michael Hall, Neville Townsend and Louise Hall, who then led 17 - 15 after the 16th end. By scoring 8 shots to 2 shots. The wonderful family Team of Michael, Neville and Louise, were successful 25 - 17 over Team Simmons.
Game No. 4: Scoring 6 shots on the 3rd end, Skip: Luke Dobbie, Jack Smith and Grant Brunton led 8 shots to nil over Skip: Kevin Miller, Ian Shaw and Barry Mcpherson fought back to be just down 12 shots to 16 after the 17th end. Then,Team Dobbie scored 5 shots to be victorious 21 - 12 over Team Miller after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: This was another great game as Skip: Denis Oxley and Brian Burke led 11 shots to 4 shots after the 9th end against Skip: Ron Cambey and Phill. Murray, who fought back to lead 16 shots to 13 shots after the 17th end. Finally Team Cambey won 18 - 16 over Team Oxley.
Game No. 6: After the 7th end, Skip.Norm Hayes and John Grott were leading 8 shots to 6 shots over Skip.Kathy Evans and Robert Foster. On the 14th end Norm. and Johnscored 2 shots to win 15 shots to 11 shots against Kathy and Robert.
Wednesday August 30
Because of the pending Storm, all the games had the number of ends substantially reduced.
Game No. 1: Combining exceptionally well, Skip.Norm. Hayes, Denis Oxley and Annette Myers completely dominated this game winning 14 shots to One shot over Skip. Robert Lindsay, Kevin Miller and Ken Fulton ( Luckily, only 9 ends were played during this game.)
Game No. 2: After the 8th end, Skip. Michael Sewell, Phillip Murray and Robert Keady after the 8th end led 10 shots to 2 shots against Skip.Peter Drew, Cathy Evans and Barry McPherson. Team Sewell finally winning 12 shots to 7 shots over Team Drew after playing 12 ends.
Game No. 3: Skip. Michael Hall, Annette McPherson and John Martin led 4 shots to One shot after the 3rd end over Skip. Alan Clark, Daniel Prasad and Ian Shaw. Both teams each scored 6 shots with Team Hall winning 10 shots to 7 shots after playing 11 ends.
Game No. 4: Returning back to Bathurst for a quick trip, our Champion Bowler of yesteryear, Phillip Gray teamed with Skip. John Archer and Bruce Rich to lead 15 shots to 7 shots after the 9th end over Skip. Robert Bourke, Jack Smith and Neville Townsend. Then each team scored 6 shots, with Team Hall being successful 21 - 16 against Team Bourke after 14 ends.
Game No. 5: Skip. Ray Noonan, Paul Rodenhuis and Scott Bennett led 4 shots to nil after the 2nd end against Skip. Garry Hotham, Margaret Miller and Jim Grives, who then led on the 8th end 14 shots to 4 shots over Team Noonan. Finally after the 13th end Team Hotham won 15 shots to 9 shots over Team Noonan.
On behalf of our President, Garry Hotham and all the members of The Bathurst Bowling Club, I wish to thank Paul Rodenhuis for all of his great work in preparing all of our weekly Bowling Notes for publication in The Western Advocate each Thursday for many years that he was our Publicity Officer. Paul will no doubt be a very successful Club Secretary in his new position at the Bowling Club. Thank you Paul.
