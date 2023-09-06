SEPTEMBER is Prostate Cancer Month and we feel it is in the interests of your readers that we should express our concern that there is not sufficient awareness of this most common of cancer in men which is still being diagnosed too late for curative treatment for many men.
We urge men to consider the facts and take steps to get tested.
Testing begins with a simple blood test measuring a protein from the prostate called Prostate Specific Antigen or PSA.
National guidelines exist on the testing and management of prostate cancer.
The Bathurst District Prostate Cancer Support Group, now in its 23rd year, meets on the third Tuesday of each month in the Panthers Club at 5pm.
We provide fellowship, share experiences, support one another, provide resources and hear guest speakers. Contact 6337 2827.
We are affiliated with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, which is the peak body for support, information, resources and research. Visit www.prostae.org or call 1800 22 00 99.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.