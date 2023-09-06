Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Know the risks of prostate cancer and the benefits of testing early | Letter

September 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat and John Trollor.
Pat and John Trollor.

SEPTEMBER is Prostate Cancer Month and we feel it is in the interests of your readers that we should express our concern that there is not sufficient awareness of this most common of cancer in men which is still being diagnosed too late for curative treatment for many men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.