HE coached the team who took out the club's first premiership in any grade, now he's coached the Bathurst Giants' first ever senior men's tier one premiership-winning squad.
Shane Broes has been an influential figure at the Bathurst Giants for almost 10 years and he gained the biggest feather in his cap on Saturday after his side's victory over rivals Bathurst Bushrangers in the grand final.
It came nine years after Broes coached the club's under 15s to a breakthrough maiden premiership, which set in motion what was to come in the weekend's decider.
"It's pretty surreal, to be honest," the coach said after Saturday's win at George Park 1.
"It's come from a lot of hard work from a lot of guys, from the coaching staff and the whole club, and to get the ultimate reward for that is pretty awesome."
What made the victory all the more satisfying for Broes was knowing that his side had to show their flexibility to make it all happen.
"We copped some injuries so we had to play some guys in different spots, but we've been training for that all year," he said.
"It threw us a little bit but to our guys' credit they did lift.
"Our inaccuracy might have kept the Bushrangers in it a bit but they kept coming all day, so credit to our guys for finishing off strongly in that last quarter."
The Giants men recovered from an up-and-down second quarter to put the Bushrangers away in the second half, winning 16-17-113 to 11-9-75.
Giants might have been fielding one of the younger sides in the competition but that doesn't mean the team are short on experience.
Many of the members from that title-winning under 15s squad took part in the weekend's senior grand final and showcased how much they'd learned over that time.
It's a process that makes Broes incredibly proud.
"There's 15 out of the 22 today who are a product of our juniors," he said.
"That's so awesome. To build a club from the bottom up and finally get the trophy is something pretty special."
