SNOW remains on the forecast for the high country south of Bathurst as part of a cold change this weekend - and the area that could be affected is increasing.
The Bureau of Meteorology's snow forecaster had been showing a possibility of the white stuff around the Jenolan Caves area from late this Friday evening, September 8.
The forecast has been updated, however, to show a chance of snow across a broad area south of Bathurst from late Friday through to Saturday morning, September 9.
The forecast remains for Bathurst to record 24 degrees, the city's warmest temperature in five months, tomorrow, Thursday, September 7, before the cold change comes charging through.
The city is only predicted to get to 14 degrees on Friday and just 11 degrees on Saturday - less than half of Thursday's temperature.
Orange is forecast to only reach eight degrees on Saturday.
Weatherzone says September is always a time of contrasting temperatures across Australia "as warm continental air masses battle much colder air arriving from the Southern Ocean".
If the snow does arrive, it will follow a healthy fall south of Oberon in late June and a dusting around Yetholme and Jenolan Caves early in May.
Forecast rainfall for Bathurst from late Thursday will follow thunderstorms in the city in the final days of winter.
