Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Spring snow still a possibility in coming days for Bathurst region

Updated September 6 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy the warm spring weather in Bathurst while it lasts. Picture by Gillian Gates.
Enjoy the warm spring weather in Bathurst while it lasts. Picture by Gillian Gates.

SNOW remains on the forecast for the high country south of Bathurst as part of a cold change this weekend - and the area that could be affected is increasing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.