WHEN Jeorge Collins set off for his final NSW CHS Tennis Championships campaign at Gosford he wanted to make it a memorable one.
He achieved that goal by recording his second straight year at the carnival with an unbeaten record in all of his singles matches.
But not only that, this time he didn't drop any of his doubles matches as well.
It's a big achievement for Collins, who has been a mainstay of the Western squad throughout his time at Bathurst High School.
Unsurprisingly, those efforts saw him named into the NSW Combined High Schools Sport Australia merit team in the number one player position.
Collins was always going to be one of the players to watch, having taken out the NSWCHS Opens Singles tennis championships earlier in the year, but securing an unbeaten record through all his doubles matches came as a shock to the Bathurst talent.
"Each team we went up against we played one doubles and one singles set. I played in all the matches. I could have been rested but Paul [Abbott, Western conveynor] chucked me out there for every match," he said.
"I managed to win every single match. I felt pretty accomplished coming away from it.
"I went in there with the attitude that 'This my last ever schools event, so let's go there and leave my mark on it'. That's what I tried to do.
"We didn't go there with the strongest team, and we went away with a couple of less experienced players, but they held up really well and they improved with every single match. That was really great to see."
It adds to what's already been a great year of tennis for Collins.
Along with his singles title he also picked up the Pizzey Cup teams prize for NSW and was named in the All-Australian team at the tournament.
Western ended up finished eighth overall from the 10 teams at the championships in Gosford, with host association Sydney North coming out on top.
Over their nine ties Collins and Western picked up wins over Sydney East, North West and Riverina (all 9-3 victories).
