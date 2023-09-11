THE dads of Assumption School were treated to a belated breaky in celebration of Father's Day on Monday, September 4.
The primary school provided a warm breakfast for families to enjoy before school began on Monday.
The dads of Bathurst were spoilt with both purchased and homemade gifts, loving cards, breakfast in bed and more on Father's Day, Sunday September 3.
But the dads of Assumption were treated to an extra morning of celebrations, when they attended the school's breakfast.
There were smiling faces all around, and the kids were eager to show their dads how much they love them.
Whether its building things in the shed, riding bikes, playing sport, helping with homework or watching movies together, everyone has a different reason as to why they think their dad is the best.
And some were even honoured with the title of 'Best Dad' with a 'one-of-a-kind' coffee mug.
