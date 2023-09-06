ORGANISERS of a community rally in opposition to a supersized rates increase say they are expecting several thousand people to attend the event.
A press release on Wednesday afternoon emphasised that the planned Thursday afternoon rally will be family-friendly and peaceful, but said it will aim to show the depth of community feeling about the issue.
The rally has been organised by a new community group, Figure It Out BRC, which was formed shortly after Bathurst Regional Council announced that it was considering making an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for a permanent special rate variation.
While council staff proposed a cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years, council has put forward this and three other options for consideration during its community consultation phase, which started on August 23.
Sophie Wright, one of the founders of Figure It Out BRC, told the Western Advocate recently that community members are experiencing "stress and upset and anger and fear" about the potential rate rise.
"There's a lot of people who want to say what they've got to say and they want to come out in numbers and they want council to face them," she said.
The rally will get started at 4pm on Thursday, September 7 in Kings Parade, next to the Carillon.
Organisers say a petition against the special rate variation will be available to sign on the day and coffee vans, sausage sizzles and entertainment have been organised.
Several donations from local businesses are being made towards the event, according to rally organisers.
The rally will follow a fiery public forum at last month's Bathurst Regional Council meeting where there were concerns some members of the public were acting aggressively or threateningly.
That led to councillor Kirralee Burke telling the Advocate that she felt fearful at one point.
She has called for "good, respectful debate" as the consultation process on the potential rate rise continues.
"There's definitely some anger in the community and there's definitely some answers to questions that need to happen, without a doubt, but we can get better, positive results if we're respectful," she said.
