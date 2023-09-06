FINALISTS for this year's Carillon Business Awards will be announced on the night to add to the excitement of the occasion.
To be held at Bathurst Goldfields at Mount Panorama, almost 350 people are expected to attend the night, where the leading businesses in Bathurst will be celebrate.
Bathurst Business Chamber treasurer Nathan Pearce said he's expecting to see some excitement when the finalists are announced on the night.
"We used to have a finalist night where we've announced it before the big night," he said.
"We've actually found that it's actually just fun for all nominees to go and see the finalists, where we congratulate them and then we congratulate the winner."
Mr Pearce said it's important to celebrate businesses and the work they do.
"I think a lot of Bathurst businesses need to recognise how good some of our contemporaries are," he said.
"It's a really good time to take some time out of your business and celebrate the diversity and excellence that we have in the Bathurst community."
The awards will feature 18 categories, with four categories - Bathurst's favourite business, Bathurst's favourite tradie, Bathurst's favourite health, fitness and well-being employee, and Bathurst's favourite hospitality organisation - to be voted on by the people.
"We've taken some new initiatives in terms of some public voting categories as opposed to a judge and we're really excited by some of the new entrants and some of the winners that we've got there," Mr Pearce said.
"I'm really looking forward to what should be a great night."
Over 80 people people or businesses were nominated and over 3000 votes were cast for the people's choice awards.
Gates will open from 6pm, with the award ceremony to commence from 7pm.
Music will play until late and a courtesy bus will leave from the Bathurst Court House at 5.30pm and drop people back around 11.30pm.
Dress code is formal and tickets include a two course meal.
Kelso Electrical will be the major sponsor for the event once again.
