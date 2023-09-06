POLICE inquiries remain ongoing following the death of a Bathurst man who was swimming at the pool on the weekend.
Police and NSW Ambulance received calls at 8.30am on Sunday, September 3, with reports a man had suffered a medical episode at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
Initial reports were the man was in his 50s, but police later confirmed he was 79 years old.
The man was taken to Bathurst Health Service but died.
Police will interview witnesses and gather any information needed from the aquatic centre, view any CCTV available and obtain medical records.
The documents will be provided to the coroner before an official cause of death is determined.
Manning Aquatic Centre Bathurst closed for the remainder of Sunday following the incident.
The business reopened on Monday, September 4, posting on Facebook, "Yesterday we closed for the day following a medical incident on-site," the post read.
"Today [Monday] we are open and classes will resume as usual.
"Our thoughts are with the family involved as well as the lifeguards, first responders and those present at the time."
