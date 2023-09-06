Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Man dies after medical episode at pool, Bathurst police investigating

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst man dies after medical episode at Manning Aquatic Centre on Sunday, September 3. Picture by Top Notch Video
Bathurst man dies after medical episode at Manning Aquatic Centre on Sunday, September 3. Picture by Top Notch Video

POLICE inquiries remain ongoing following the death of a Bathurst man who was swimming at the pool on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.