Hello, old friend: The night detour between Bathurst and Orange is coming back

THE night detour between Bathurst and Orange will be back next week as work continues on an upgrade to the Mitchell Highway at Vittoria.
Transport for NSW says the detour will be in place between 7pm and 5am for three nights from Monday, September 11 as work takes place that includes the removal of temporary steel barriers at Vittoria Curve, asphalt patching and vegetation control at Robin Hill, and wire rope repairs and vegetation control at Oaky Creek.
During these latest night detour hours, traffic will again be diverted via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney.
Drivers are asked to allow for an extra 15 minutes of travel time.
Transport for NSW says access to the Mitchell Highway will be maintained for residents and emergency services.
The NSW Government has been upgrading sections of the Mitchell Highway over a number of recent years, including widening the road and upgrading an intersection at Oaky Creek Lane, west of the Beekeeper's Inn, and putting in new turning lanes at East Guyong.
The latest work, at the Vittoria Curve section of the highway, involves widening the highway, building a protected right-turn bay and installing flexible safety barriers on the edge of the road and on the centre line.
