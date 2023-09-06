Hello, old friend: The night detour between Bathurst and Orange is coming back

Western Advocate
Night detour on Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange coming back

Updated September 7 2023 - 10:22am, first published September 6 2023 - 4:55pm
THE night detour between Bathurst and Orange will be back next week as work continues on an upgrade to the Mitchell Highway at Vittoria.

