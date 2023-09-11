A TINY town 30 minutes from Bathurst was awash with visitors, who marked the end of August with a trip to browse some markets.
Held on the final Sunday of each month, the Tarana Farmers' Markets have proved popular among locals and out-of-towners.
And the August 27, 2023 instalment followed in suit.
From potatoes, to cocktail mixes, to plants and a display for the upcoming Daffodils at Rydal event, there was something for everyone.
The next Tarana Farmers' Markets will be held at the Tarana Rural Fire Service sheds on Sodwalls Road from 9am to 1pm on September 24.
